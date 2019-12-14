Following a public hearing on the plans, specifications and cost estimates for Wolf Creek Trail and parking, the La Porte City City Council adopted Resolution 19-73 to accept the engineer’s report and let bids for the project. The Wolf Creek Trail and Parking project includes construction of parking lot and walking trail in Wolf Creek Park and recreational trail from Main Street to the Cedar Valley Nature Trail on 8th Street. Engineer’s estimate of cost is $318,074.35. Bids for the project are due back on January 21, 2020 with anticipated bid award on January 27, 2020.

In other business conducted at the Council’s meeting on December 10, Council members reviewed the proposed preliminary plat of Sweet Third Addition. The plat calls for the extension of Bowers Avenue to intersect with Schull Avenue and the establishment of six residential lots ranging in size from 0.33 acres to 0.55 acres. The Planning & Zoning Commission will meet to review, comment and make recommendations on the preliminary plat on January 7, 2020.

The Council also set January 13, 2020 as the date for a public hearing on the Main Street Rehabilitation project, which coincides with the regularly scheduled City Council meeting that will begin at 7 PM.

The Council also approved officers for the fire department, as elected by members of the department. Each officer will serve a two-year term beginning January 1, 2020: Assistant Fire Chief: Mike Scheel; Truck Captain: Ron Hager; Ambulance Captain: TJ Davison; Assistant Ambulance Captain: Sam Weich; Secretary/Treasurer: Becky Clark

Finally, the Council approved the appointment of Joel Bishop to the Planning & Zoning Commission. Bishop’s term will begin January 1, 2020 and run for five years.