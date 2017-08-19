As the City of La Porte City attempts to fill a vacancy in the Public Works Department with someone who holds Grade II Wastewater Operator license, Council members disagreed on a proposed salary increase for Public Works Director Sam Weich. Weich holds a Level III license, the only city employee certified as a wastewater operator. Mayor David Neil noted that the wage increase to $29.15 per hour would bring Weich’s compensation up to a Grade III level equivalent in the area. He added that the pay increase would also allow the City to offer a competitive wage for a candidate with Grade II certification, should one be hired to fill the Public Works vacancy.

Council member Eric Allsup asked to table the motion for Weich’s salary increase, stating that he believes the Public Works Department and Sewer Department should be separated, leaving Weich to manage the water treatment plant full-time and assigning Assistant Public Works Director Rob Williams the duties of managing the Street Department. He also expressed concerns that current bargaining agreement with the union would prevent current members of the Public Works Department from being paid as much as a potential new hire, should they obtain Grade II certification.

Mayor Neil responded all current employees of the Public Works Department had been given the opportunity to obtain a Waste Water Operator permit and no one has shown any interest, the very reason why the City has to seek a qualified operator elsewhere.

Council member Kristi Harrill asked if the wage increase proposal was solely for the purpose of creating a the appearance of a competitive wage for a new hire, stating Weich does not actually do anything at the sewer treatment plant.

Council member Mike Johnson responded that Weich oversees all operations at the sewer treatment plant and that Williams operates under Weich’s Grade III license.

Following the brief discussion, the wage incease was passed on a 3-2 vote, with council members Jasmine Gaston, Brent Sadler and Johnson in favor of the resolution, while Allsup and Harrill were opposed.

In other business, the Council received a quarterly report from Museum Board President Angie Hutton and confirmed the appointments of Holly Altof to the Board of Adjustment and Kristi Clapp and Adam Altof to the Parks and Recreation Commission.