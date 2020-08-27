With the announcement that the City of La Porte City will conduct its scheduled unlimited garbage collection event on Friday, September 25, a Fall citywide garage sales event will be held in La Porte City on Saturday, September 19.

The deadline to register for citywide garage sales is Thursday, September 10. For the convenience of participants, registration and payment for garage sale listings can be completed using the form below.

The $8 registration fee, due when garage sale ads are placed, will ensure publication of garage sale notices in the print and online editions of The Progress Review, in addition to the free garage sale flyers made available at select retail outlets in La Porte City.

When registering, please provide a name, sale location address and the day(s) and hours the sale will be open, as well as a brief listing of items available for purchase.

Unlimited garbage collection in La Porte City will take place on Friday, September 25. Additional garbage must be placed in bags for it to be collected on that date.

A complete listing of registered garage sales will be published in the September 16 edition of The Progress Review and online at www.theprogressreview.co. Garage sale flyers will be available in La Porte City at Thriftway and Casey’s General Store.