New youth development program opportunity

The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) will be hosting an open house on August 20 from 7:00 to 8:30 pm at Livingston Aviation located at the Waterloo airport 2814 Betsworth Dr, Waterloo, IA 50703.

The community is welcome to attend and learn more about the Cadet Program in Waterloo. No registration is required to attend.

“This is an important event because it is a chance to impact the lives of teenagers in the Waterloo area,” said CAP’s Cadet 2nd Lt. Sarah Engelhardt. “When I first joined the Civil Air Patrol, I found my drive and reason for what I do, it has changed me and made me a better person, and I cannot wait for it to do the same to many other people.”

The CAP’s Cadet Program is a year-round program where Cadets fly, learn to lead, hike, camp, get in shape, and explore careers in aviation, space, or the military.

Cadets and adult members of the 129th Cedar Rapids Composite Squadron will be present to greet visitors and explain how to join. The open house will also include a Civil Air Patrol Cessna Airplane on display for visitors to see.

About Civil Air Patrol

Civil Air Patrol is the longtime auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such, is a valued member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 single-engine aircraft and 1,550 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS). It performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 82 lives annually. CAP’s 66,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. Operating as a nonprofit organization, CAP also plays a leading role in STEM/aerospace education, and its members serve as mentors to 28,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs. Visit www.CAP.News or www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information.