Kyele Clapp and Teal Ludemann were married June 1 at Kyele’s papa’s pond.

Parents of the couple are Sarah and Aaron Leeper of Center Point, Trent Clapp of La Porte City, Malinda and Shawn Hansen, also of La Porte City, and Kurt and Tiffany Ludemann of Oelwein.

Taylor Clapp, sister of the bride, was Maid of Honor. The bridesmaids were Maddy Reincheld, Madyson Chapman and Claire Clapp.

Vince Neil, friend of the groom was Best Man. The groomsmen were Shannon Timson-Koger, Stallone Purdy and Raymond Sagasta Jr.

The bride works for the U.S. Postal Service and the groom works for Sides & Bown Construction, La Porte City.