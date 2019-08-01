Clarice A. Burkgren, 83, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. She was born August 28, 1935 at her home in Gowrie the daughter of Clarence W. “Cash” and Gladys Sundberg Carlson.

She graduated from Gowrie High School in 1953 and received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics Education in 1957 from Iowa State University.

Clarice married Robert L. Burkgren on March 9, 1957 at Zion Lutheran Church in Gowrie.

She was a Home Economics Teacher a total of 7 years, 13 years of Substitute Teaching, and was the Church Secretary at American Lutheran Church in La Porte City for 22 years.

She had been a member of the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City since 1965. She was also a member of the Women of the Church: ALCW and WELCA, 4-H Leader for Big Creek Township Girl’s Club, Little 5 Swim Team Conference Secretary/Treasurer, Charter Member of Autism Society of Iowa where she served as Treasurer and or Board Member, Board Member of Comprehensive Systems, INC. and La Porte City Women’s Club Woman of the Year in 1983.

She is survived by her husband, Robert of La Porte City; three daughters, Barbara Wiebbecke of Hendersonville, TN, Brenda (Wayne) Kirk of Bowling Green, KY, Beth Burkgren of Cedar Falls; one daughter-in-law, Kathy Burkgren of Groton, NY; six grandchildren and their families, Rob (Michelle) Wiebbecke and children, Ayanna, Eden and Derek; Katrina (Ben) Brasfield; Alyssa (Andrew) Bleaken and daughter Alexa; Mikaela Burkgren; Michael and Madelyn Kirk and one sister-in-law, Sharon Carlson of Otho.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Clarence “Cash” and Gladys Carlson; one son, Bradley Keith Burkgren; one brother, Willis “Sunny” Carlson and one great grandson, Logan Wiebbecke.

Services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the American Lutheran Church with burial in the West View Cemetery both in La Porte City. Public visitation will be held from 5-7 PM Friday and also one hour before the service all at the American Lutheran Church 801 Monroe Street, La Porte City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for distribution later to a variety of charities close to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.