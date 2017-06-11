A controversial call midway through the second half awarded Lewis Central a penalty kick that was converted into a goal, giving the Titans a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish on their way to a second consecutive state championship. The win denied the Union Knights a first state title in soccer on their third attempt, their first appearance in the title match since 2011.

Lewis Central’s victory was due, in large part, to their ability to hold Courtney Powell, the state’s leading scorer, without a goal for the first time all season. Powell had scored a whopping nine goals at the State Tournament, including a state record six against Waverly-Shell Rock, followed by a hat trick against North Scott, with two of those goals coming in the final two minutes of play.

For her efforts, Powell was named the captain of the All-Tournament Team, joined by teammates Emma Rottinghaus and Lauren Phillips.