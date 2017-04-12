THANK YOU

I would like to thank the Library Board for the nice open house they gave me for my retirement. A special thank you to Jolene, Laurie Rife and Teri Klockner for all their planning to make it special. I would also like to thank everyone who remembered me with cards and who took time out of their busy day to come to the open house. I will miss working at the library, but most of all I will miss the library patrons. It has been a privilege to work at the library. Rachel Ward 15-1-pd

AUCTION

500+ Guns at Auction! Sat. April 15th 9AM Prairie du Chien, WI Hunting, Military Arms & Antique Guns. Preview – Friday April 14th 2-7PM Bid Online @ kramersales.com (INCN)

FOR SALE

2003 Buick LeSabre Custom – 84,870 miles. (319) 342-2531. 15-1-pd

Angus bulls – Yearling & Aged Bulls. Golden Chute Ranch, Walker, Iowa Butch Neumeyer, 563-920-4320, 319-448-4118. (INCN)

HELP WANTED

Police Officer: Lakes Area Law Enforcement Testing Coop is establishing eligibility list for current and future law enforcement openings in beautiful Iowa Great Lakes Area. Coop consists of Armstrong, Arnolds Park, Emmetsburg, Estherville, Lake Park, Milford, Okoboji, Spencer, Spirit Lake Police Departments and Clay and Dickinson County Sheriff’s Offices. At time of application, candidates must meet State Requirements for Law Enforcement Employment. Applicants currently ILEA certified and employed by a Law Enforcement Agency are allowed lateral transfer. Applicants without certification are required to pass P.O.S.T. and physical agility exams. Successful applicants are eligible for employment by all agencies. For details, application contact Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, 712-336-2793, any Coop Agency, or website www.dickinsoncountysheriff.com Testing Dates are May 12 & 13, 2017 in Milford, Iowa. Application deadline is April 28, 2017, at 4:00 P.M. EOE (INCN)

Meyers’ Wholesale Turf, LLC has a position available for a Class A CDL Driver: Tractor/Trailer Flatbeds; In-State Hauling; Home each night; Starting wage $17/hour, raises based on performance. Contact us at rjmeyersco1@msn.com or 319-475-5000.

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Great Pay, Home Weekends, and Benefits! Potential of $60,000 plus per year! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 www.qlf.com (INCN)

WANTED TO BUY

Caspers Logging is buying standing timber. Seeking walnut, oak, maple and cottonwood. No yard trees, please. Contact Kassandra at 563-929-6364 or 319-361-0371. 12-4-pd

GUITAR WANTED! Local musician will pay up to $12,500 for pre-1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1-800-995-1217. (INCN)