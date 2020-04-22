FOR SALE
NEWSPAPER FOR SALE
Due to owners’ retirement, The Progress Review, La Porte City’s hometown newspaper, is for sale. Additionally, office space located at 213 Main Street is available for lease, if desired. For additional information, please contact:
Ryan Harvey
Scenic Trail Media Brokers, LLC
515-689-1151
scenictrailmediabrokers@gmail.com
Help Wanted
POLICE OFFICER: Indianola Police Department is taking applications for the positions of Police Officer. Obtain applications by visiting https://indianolaiowa.applicantpro.com/jobs , choose Police Officer. Deadline 4/24/2020 EOE
Wanted to Buy
FREON WANTED: We pay CA$H for cylinders and cans. R12 R500 R11 R113 R114. Convenient. Certified Professionals. Call 312-675-4818 or visit RefrigerantFinders.com