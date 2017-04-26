GARAGE SALE

Garage Sale MAY 6, 107 Pleasant Dr., LPC – A GUY SALE. Premiere walk-in tub w/o hydro jets; Bernetta Embroidery Machine, Complete tread, hoops, 100’s projects; 1996 ZL600 Kawasaki motorcycle, l4,000, like new “Terminator”; wood working tools, mechanic tools, steel working tools, Lincoln welder, Ridgid chop saw, lots of other stuff, no junk. May call for early appointment – 319-640-0163. Ron Morrison 17-1-pd

HELP WANTED

It’s that time of year! Tootsie’s Ice Cream & more is hiring. Stop by or call 319-342-2746 for details. All shifts available. 17-tf-c

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Great Pay, Home Weekends, and Benefits! Potential of $60,000 plus per year! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 www.qlf.com (INCN)

WANTED TO BUY

FREON R12 WANTED: We PICK UP and pay CA$H for R12. Cylinders or case of cans. EPA certified. (312) 291-9169; sell@refrigerantfinders.com (INCN)