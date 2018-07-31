THANK YOU

Thank you to all my friends who sent birthday cards and for the very exciting birthday I had. The cards were very much appreciated! Linda Moore 31-1-c

My sincere thanks to the LPC Women’s Club for the award, plaque and beautiful flowers I received as Woman of the Year. I am truly honored and humbled. Teri Klockner 31-1-pd

HELP WANTED

Union Community School District has the following open positions:

• Transportation Coordinator, full-time with benefits, deadline until filled, must have or able to obtain CDL with Bus and Passenger endorsement

• Bus Driver Substitutes

• Substitute Teachers

• Coaching available (see website for details)

Applicants should have a team attitude and a desire to make a positive difference every day for students, parents, and our school community. Accepting applications until filled. Send resume, references, and Union CSD Employment application to: Union CSD, Attn: Supt Travis Fleshner, 200 Adams, La Porte City, IA 50651 www.union.k12.ia.us

EOE/AA 30-2-c

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Annual Compensation Exceeds $80,000.00, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 (INCN)

Full-Time and Part-Time CDL Team Drivers to Haul US Mail from Des Moines. Pays $19.80/hr plus HWP. Call (940) 726-3276 EOE M/W/V/D (INCN)

SPORTING GOODS

500+ Estate Guns @ Auction! FRIDAY Aug. 10th – Prairie du Chien, WI Winchester Levers, Colt Snake Guns, Lugers, Kimber, WWII Military, Decoys & More! Online Catalog @ KramerSales.com (INCN)

WANTED TO BUY

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com (INCN)

GUITAR WANTED! Local musician will pay up to $12,500 for pre-1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1-800-995-1217. (INCN)