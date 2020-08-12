Help Wanted

Missouri Valley Police Department is accepting applications for Police Officer. Applicants must meet the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy minimum hiring standards; ILEA certification preferred. Applications at City Hall, 223 E. Erie St., Missouri Valley, IA 51555 or call 712-642-3502. Application deadline: Sept. 4, 2020.

Wanted to Buy

FREON WANTED: We pay CA$H for cylinders and cans. R12 R500 R11 R113 R114. Convenient. Certified Professionals. Call 312-675-4818 or visit RefrigerantFinders.com