THANK YOU

We want to thank all our family who helped us celebrate our 70th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 15. We sincerely appreciate the cards and well wishes sent by our family and friends.

We are very blessed.

Betty and Wilbur Engelkes

33-1

FOR SALE

Union Community School District is selling CONCESSION STAND TRAILER (2006 Interstate West Corporation) on August 19, 2017 at STARR AUCTION, 205 8th Street, La Porte City, IA 50651. Any questions of sale contact Bill Starr at 319-230-3857. Union CSD Contact: Mike Timmer Director of Building, Grounds, and Transportation 319-342-3286 or 319-476-5502. 32-2-c

GARAGE SALES

Moving Sale: Thu, Fri and Sat, Aug. 17, 18 & 19, 8 AM-5 PM at 10125 Bishop Rd, La Porte City, (past LPC Golf Club). New items added.

33-1-pd

GARAGE SALE: Fri. Aug. 18 Noon-7 & Sat. Aug. 19 8-2. 108 Valley Dr., LPC. Garden stuff, Pier I folding book shelf, Craftsman car buffer, TV cabinet (5’x 4.5’) w/storage, Outdoor smoker w/2 tanks & chips, Biria ladies East Boarding 7 sp. bike w/basket, boys sz 10-12 stuff and much misc.

33-1-pd

HELP WANTED

Full-Time & Part-Time CDL drivers needed to haul US Mail from Des Moines. Pays $19.65/hr plus HWP. Call Gene 515-321-9234 or apply online: www.alanritchey.com EOE M/W/V/D (INCN)

TanTara is Hiring Iowa Truck Drivers! $60K/Year. Choose from Flatbed, Dry Van, or Tank! Wellmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield benefits. Home weekly. Call 800-650-0292 or apply www.tantara.us (INCN)

WANTED TO BUY

Old Slot Machines wanted by collector, any condition. Also Old Jukeboxes, Pinball Machines, and Ten Cent Soda Machines. I’ll pay cash and pick up! 314-707-0184 (INCN)