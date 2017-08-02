HELP WANTED

Union Community School District has the following open positions:

•PK Early Childhood Special Education (.5 FTE)

•Title One Reading (.5 FTE)

•Part-Time Custodian (4 HRS daily)

•Substitute Bus Drivers

•Substitute Teachers

•Coaching available (see website for details)

Applicants should have a team attitude and a desire to make a positive difference every day for students, parents, and our school community. Accepting applications until filled. Send resume, references, and Union CSD Employment application to: Union CSD, Attn: Supt Travis Fleshner, 200 Adams, La Porte City, IA 50651 www.union.k12.ia.us EOE/AA 30-2-c

Full-Time & Part-Time CDL drivers needed to haul US Mail from Des Moines. Pays $19.65/hr plus HWP. Call Gene 515-321-9234 or apply online: www.alanritchey.com EOE M/W/V/D (INCN)

TanTara is Hiring Iowa Truck Drivers! $60K/Year. Choose from Flatbed, Dry Van, or Tank! Wellmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield benefits. Home weekly. Call 800-650-0292 or apply www.tantara.us (INCN)

Join our T.E.A.M of OTR company drivers! Great pay and Excellent benefits! +6-PAID HOLIDAYS! Pneumatic Tanks, Hoppers, Dry Vans, Also hiring O/O’s. Ryan 800-831-5740 (INCN)