THANK YOU

We would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and gifts during this difficult time. A special thanks to staff of LPC Specialty Care, LPC fire and ambulance services, staff at Covenant ER, Pastor Nathan Clements and the women of American Lutheran Church, Michelle Bush at LPC Funeral Home and all other too numerous to mention. God bless you all.

The Family of Clarice Burkgren

Robert Burkgren

Barbara Wiebbecke and family

Dr. Kathy Burkgren and family

Brenda (Wayne) Kirk and family

Beth Burkgren

FOR SALE

For sale: Hesston 6650 self propelled windrow/conditioner with 16ft cutter bar. In excellent working condition. Located at corner of S. Canfield Rd and Brandon Rd in La Porte City. Duane Craft. 319-342-2184. 34-2-pd

Wanted to Buy

WANTED FREON R12: We pay CA$H. R12 R500 R11 Convenient, Certified Professionals (312) 291-9169 RefrigerantFinders.com/ads (INCN)