HELP WANTED

Union CSD accepting applications for long-term substitute kitchen dishwashing/assistant – High School. Hours 11:15 am – 2:00 pm. Duties include dishwasher, server, and cleanup. Contact Tina Hanna at 319-476-5200 / 319-404-3957 or t_hanna@union.k12.ia.us Accepting applications until filled. Send application materials to: Union CSD, Attn: Supt Travis Fleshner, 200 Adams, La Porte City, IA 50651 www.union.k12.ia.us EOE/AA 35-2-c

WANTED TO BUY

FREON WANTED: We pay CA$H for cylinders and cans. R12 R500 R11 R113 R114. Convenient. Certified Professionals. Call 312-675-4818 or visit RefrigerantFinders.com