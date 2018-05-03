Zone A

113 Anton Dr. Rosauer Fri. 2-6 & Sat. 8-12. Lots of clothes- boys size 10; girls 14-16; women’s & men’s; home decor, electric guitar + amp, seasonal items.

129 Anton Dr. Multi-Family Sale (Graham) Fri. 2-7 & Sat. 8-1. Lots of clothes: men’s, women’s, girls 18 months-2T and 6-8, boys 2T-4T, crib, toys, decor, books, etc.

Zone B

108 Valley Dr. Foster Fri. 2-7 & Sat. 8-2. Lazyboy queen size sleeper sofa w/built-in special blow up mattress, 12-stemmed dessert dishes, floor lamp, picture frames, craft items, square vinyl foot stool, misc. household items.

108 Meadow Lane Sat. 8-2. Women’s and junior’s name brand clothing and various household items.

206 Case Rd. Harkness Fri. 4-7 & Sat. 8-2. Egg rolls, crab rangoon, pancit, fried rice (we take orders), young girls’ clothes, 10×20 portable canvas carport (w/sides) and more.

407 Oak St. Miller Fri. 11-6 & Sat. 8-2. CRAFT SUPPLIES: scrapbooking, beads, ribbon, glassware. jewelry, clothes, women’s shoes size 6. And for the men, “a lot of guy stuff!!” Shirts.

Zone C

501 Sycamore St. St. Paul United Methodist Church Fri. 4-7 & Sat. 8-12. Perennials and garden plants, baked goods, etc. Proceeds to hunger projects.

1005 Iowa St. Sat. 8-2. Furniture: dressers, mirrors, tables, treadmill, sofa. Men’s clothes, kitchen items, electric scooter, lift chair, misc. items.

901 Bishop Ave. Meyer Sat. 9-Noon. Wall hangings (pictures), kitchen items (set of stainless steel pots & pans), small garbage can, living room table lamps (2), left handed golf clubs, JD ALL WHEEL STEER lawn tractor w/grass catcher, electric log splitter, Miller 252 wire welder, welding clamps, 3-1/3 tread left, 265×60-R 20 tires, some hand tools.

610 Chestnut St. Sat. 8-4. Tools: large size wrench sets, air tools/impacts, 3/4 socket set, snap ring pliers, porter power, gear puller, 5/8 drive sockets, allen wrench sockets, crowfoot large and line sets, impact swivels, torque wrenches 50-250 lb and 5-75 lb, slide hammer, 1/2 drive metric impact sockets, scroll saw, LP heater, long extension ladder, tree stands, fishing gear, road tool box, kids toys, kitchen items, antique oak dressers, platform rocker, wing chair, books… clearing out so this is not a complete list. Cash only.

504 Walnut St. Multi-family Sale Fri. Noon-7 & Sat. 8-4. 26” bike, bike helmets, table and chairs, sump pump, wooden Pepsi crates, new beauty items, new make-up, new hair accessories, air mattresses, humidifiers, toys, boys, girls, and adult clothes, lots of misc.

806 Benton St. Henson/Bennett Sat. 8-2.Miscellaneous pots and pans, young women’s clothing, purses, misc.

802 Lincoln St. Sadler Thurs. 2-5, Fri. 8-5, Sat. 8-2.Girls clothes, 5-8 & 10-12, boys clothes 8-10 (including Under Armour), kids and adult shoes, home decor, toys, men’s and women’s clothes.

1021 Poplar St. Sacred Heart Church Sat. 8-3. Church-wide sale. Wide assortment.

1311 South St. Sadler Multi-family Thurs. 5-8, Fri. 7:30-5 & Sat. 7-11. Charcoal grill, patio door, patio heater, men’s and women’s clothing, guy stuff, small utility trailer, trolling motor, hammer drill, nailer, garden tractor, misc household stuff, Big B’s BBQ sauce and Big B’s pulled pork sandwiches. Sandwiches available Friday 11 thru lunch and 4 thru dinner.

1023 East Main St. Clark Fri. 1-6 & Sat. 7-?. Clothing, household items, wedding decor.

Zone D

1200 Bishop Ave. Schmitz Fri. Noon-? & Sat. 7-?. Make an Offer Sale. Lots of miscellaneous. Will accept any reasonable offer.

104 Cedar St. Strubel Fri. 5-7 & Sat. 8-2. Moving sale with household items, some furniture, outdoor furniture, Nascar and beer signs.

205 Maple St. Multi-family Sale Sat. 8-Noon. Books, clothes, housewares, wooden farm buildings, double stroller, kids’ slide, misc.

405 Spruce St. Fri. 3-7 & Sat. 8-1. Jr./women’s clothing, men’s clothes, home decor, shoe rack, fiber optic Xmas tree, Kenwood stereo, table saw, barbecue smoker, 42” Toro Zero Turn lawnmower, 2007 Harley-Davidson Street Glide, lots of misc.

City Park Mullen/Gardner/Ohde Fundraiser Garage Sale Sat. 8-1. ALL PRICED TO SELL! (ALL PROCEEDS TO GO TO AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION, ASHTON’S ARMY!) Walking tacos; silent basket auction (15 great baskets!) Handmade lap quilt raffle (drawing day of Heart Walk, June 9th); face painting; tons of handmade craft items, including garden crafts and unique birdhouses.

Women’s clothing (mostly name brand, M-L/14-16); flip-flops (lots of colors, size 8); purses (lots of styles/colors); men’s clothing (L-XL); TONS of kids’ toys, baby bath; kids’ books; homemade kids’ Halloween costumes; large dog bed; small window curtains; framed original painting; sewing chair; Queen-size hide-a-bed mattress; tons of miscellaneous

304 7th St. Fri. 8-5. Rugs, bedding, curtains, kitchen items, home decor, pizza oven, grills, books, movies, toys, music stand, tripod, fish tank, bowling ball, Targus laptop bag, Budweiser items, Union clothing, boys & girls clothing and shoes lots of name brands, misc.

318 6th St. Oldham Sat. 9-?. Knickknacks, household decor, aquarium-related stuff, throwback jerseys, Xmas decorations and more. All priced cheap!