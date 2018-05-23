FOR SALE

NEW full size Beauty Rest mattress – $95. Call 319-883-3871. 21-1-pd

HELP WANTED

Union CSD is taking applications for bus drivers and substitute drivers. Must have or able to obtain a CDL with School Bus and Passenger endorsements. Competitive wages. Application materials including Union CSD employee application may be sent to: Union CSD, Attn: Supt Travis Fleshner, 200 Adams, La Porte City IA 50651. Contact Person: Mike Timmer, t_timmer@union.k12.ia.us or 319-342-3286. EOE/AA 21-2-c

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Annual Compensation Exceeds $80,000.00, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 (INCN)