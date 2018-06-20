HELP WANTED

Help Wanted 1-2 hours per day. Light housework, errands, minor meal preparation, valid driver’s license needed for weekly medical appointments. Must be dependable. $15/hr. If interested, contact Dr. Robitaille at 319-342-3113. 25-2-c

Union Community School District has the following open positions:

Transportation Coordinator, full-time with benefits, deadline July 6, 2018, must have or able to obtain CDL with Bus and Passenger endorsement

Bus Driver Substitutes

Substitute Teachers

Coaching available (see website for details)

Applicants should have a team attitude and a desire to make a positive difference every day for students, parents, and our school community. Accepting applications until filled. Send resume, references, and Union CSD Employment application to: Union CSD, Attn: Supt Travis Fleshner, 200 Adams, La Porte City, IA 50651 www.union.k12.ia.us EOE/AA

25-2-c

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Annual Compensation Exceeds $80,000.00, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 (INCN)

WANTED TO BUY

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com (INCN)