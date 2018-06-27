HELP WANTED

Geneseo UMC is seeking a part-time administrative assistant. The successful applicant should enjoy working with the public. Proficiency with Microsoft Office and Microsoft Publisher is preferred, along with data entry experience and telephone skills. Interested applicants should send their resumes to rdmumm@gmail.com. resumes accepted until July 10. 26-1-c

Help Wanted 1-2 hours per day. Light housework, errands, minor meal preparation, valid driver’s license needed for weekly medical appointments. Must be dependable. $15/hr. If interested, contact Dr. Robitaille at 319-342-3113. 25-2-c

Union Community School District has the following open positions:

Transportation Coordinator, full-time with benefits, deadline July 6, 2018, must have or able to obtain CDL with Bus and Passenger endorsement

Bus Driver Substitutes

Substitute Teachers

Coaching available (see website for details)

Applicants should have a team attitude and a desire to make a positive difference every day for students, parents, and our school community. Accepting applications until filled. Send resume, references, and Union CSD Employment application to: Union CSD, Attn: Supt Travis Fleshner, 200 Adams, La Porte City, IA 50651 www.union.k12.ia.us EOE/AA 25-2-c

WANTED TO BUY

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com (INCN)