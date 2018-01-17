HELP WANTED

POLICE OFFICER: The Indianola Police Department is taking applications. Applications may be obtained by visiting https://www.indianolaiowa.gov/149/Police-Department and choosing the Application link. Application deadline 2/23/2018 EOE (INCN)

Lab tech: MT or MLT (ASCP), progressive southeast Nebraska hospital, phlebotomy skills preferred. Competitive pay scale, excellent benefits. Apply at JCHealthandLife.org. For information call HR Director Sandy Bauer at 402-729-6850. (INCN)

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Great Pay, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 (INCN)

SPORTING GOODS

GUN SHOW – January 19-20-21, Fairgrounds, Charles City, IA. Friday 4pm-9pm, Saturday 9am-5pm, Sunday 9am-3pm. Large selection of rifles, shotguns, handguns & more! More info: 563-608-4401 www.marvkrauspromotions.net (INCN)