FOR SALE

2001 Toyota Tacoma SR5 3.4L V6. Automatic, 121K miles, has a clean title $3000. Call 712-624-4533. 4-2-pd

HELP WANTED

POLICE OFFICER: The Indianola Police Department is taking applications. Applications may be obtained by visiting https://www.indianolaiowa.gov/149/Police-Department and choosing the Application link. Application deadline 2/23/2018 EOE (INCN)

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Great Pay, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 (INCN)

Full-Time and Part-Time CDL Team Drivers to Haul US Mail from Des Moines. Pays $19.65/hr plus HWP. Call Gene (515) 321-9234 EOE M/W/V/D (INCN)