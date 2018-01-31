FOR SALE

2001 Toyota Tacoma SR5 3.4L V6. Automatic, 121K miles, has a clean title $3000. Call 712-624-4533. 4-2-pd

HELP WANTED

The City of Dunkerton is accepting applications for a DEPUTY CITY CLERK. This part-time position provides administrative support to the City Clerk and represents the City in direct contact with citizens on a daily basis. Successful candidates will have excellent communication skills, attention to detail, the ability to multi-task and meet deadlines. Experience in accounting is preferred. Applications are available at City Hall, 200 Tower Street, Dunkerton. Deadline for application is February 16, 2018. EOE. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, age, national origin, marital status, or disability. 4-2-c

The City of Dunkerton is now accepting applications for the position of Public Works Maintenance Worker Part-Time. This employee will perform a variety of tasks including mowing, street maintenance, snow removal, and other duties as assigned. Applicant must be able to work independently and as part of a team, demonstrate a strong work ethic and positive attitude. Candidate must have a High School Diploma or GED equivalent. A current Commercial Drivers’ License preferred. Applications may be picked up at City Hall, 200 Tower Street, Dunkerton. Deadline for application is February 16, 2018. EOE. 5-2-c

POLICE OFFICER: The Indianola Police Department is taking applications. Applications may be obtained by visiting https://www.indianolaiowa.gov/149/Police-Department and choosing the Application link. Application deadline 2/23/2018 EOE (INCN)

Police Officer: Lakes Area Law Enforcement Testing Coop is establishing eligibility list for current and future law enforcement openings in beautiful Iowa Great Lakes Area. Coop consists of Armstrong, Arnolds Park, Emmetsburg, Estherville, Lake Park, Milford, Okoboji, Spencer, Spirit Lake Police Departments and Clay and Dickinson County Sheriff’s Offices. At time of application, candidates must meet State Requirements for law Enforcement Employment. Applicants currently ILEA certified and employed by a Law Enforcement Agency are allowed lateral transfer. Applicants without certification are required to pass P.O.S.T. and physical agility exams. Successful applicants are eligible for employment by all agencies. For details, application contact Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, 712-336-2793, any Coop Agency, or website www.dickinsoncountysheriff.com Testing Dates are March 2 & 3, 2018; location will be included with our invitation packet. Application deadline is February 9, 2018 at 4:00 PM EOE (INCN)

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Great Pay, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 (INCN)

Full-Time and Part-Time CDL Team Drivers to Haul US Mail from Des Moines. Pays $19.65/hr plus HWP. Call Gene (515) 321-9234 EOE M/W/V/D (INCN)

WANTED TO BUY

GUITAR WANTED! Local musician will pay up to $12,500 for pre-1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1-800-995-1217. (INCN)