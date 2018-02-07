EVENTS

GUN SHOW! Open to the public. Veterans admitted free. February 16-18. Jackson County Fairgrounds, Maquoketa, IA. 5-9pm Friday, 9am-5pm Saturday, 9am-3pm Sunday. www.bigboreenterprise.com Buy/Sell/Trade! (INCN)

HELP WANTED

The City of Dunkerton is now accepting applications for the position of Public Works Maintenance Worker Part-Time. This employee will perform a variety of tasks including mowing, street maintenance, snow removal, and other duties as assigned. Applicant must be able to work independently and as part of a team, demonstrate a strong work ethic and positive attitude. Candidate must have a High School Diploma or GED equivalent. A current Commercial Drivers’ License preferred. Applications may be picked up at City Hall, 200 Tower Street, Dunkerton. Deadline for application is February 16, 2018. EOE. 5-2-c

POLICE OFFICER: The Indianola Police Department is taking applications. Applications may be obtained by visiting https://www.indianolaiowa.gov/149/Police-Department and choosing the Application link. Application deadline 2/23/2018 EOE (INCN)

Bowes Construction, Brookings, SD. Available positions open: Truck Drivers, Heavy Equipment Operators, Mechanic. For complete details email v_longville@bowesconstruction.com or call 605-693-3557. (INCN)

Licensed Esthetician. Immediate Opening. Extreme customer need & demand for specialty treatments. 500 guests/mo with wait list. Teamwork Environment/Rural Spa. Call Ellengray 515-885-2772 (INCN)

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Great Pay, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 (INCN)

WANTED TO BUY

GUITAR WANTED! Local musician will pay up to $12,500 for pre-1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1-800-995-1217. (INCN)