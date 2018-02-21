EVENTS

GUN SHOW! We Buy Guns. Turn unwanted guns into cash. Open to the public. Veterans admitted free. March 2-4. Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport, IA. 5-9pm Friday, 9am-5pm Saturday, 9am-3pm Sunday. www.bigboreenterprise.com (INCN)

HELP WANTED

POLICE OFFICER: The Indianola Police Department is taking applications. Applications may be obtained by visiting https://www.indianolaiowa.gov/149/Police-Department and choosing the Application link. Application deadline 2/23/2018 EOE (INCN)

Bowes Construction, Brookings, SD. Available positions open: Truck Drivers, Heavy Equipment Operators, Mechanic. For complete details email v_longville@bowesconstruction.com or call 605-693-3557. (INCN)

Full-Time and Part-Time CDL Team Drivers to Haul US Mail from Des Moines. Pays $19.65/hr plus HWP. Call Gene (515) 321-9234 EOE M/W/V/D (INCN)

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Great Pay, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 (INCN)

MISCELLANEOUS

Got Land? Our hunters will pay topy $$$ to hunt your land. Call for a FREE info packet & quote. 1-866-309-1507 www.BaseCampLeasing.com (INCN)

REAL ESTATE

Got land? Local hunter searching for 80-150 acres of timber/recreational land to purchase. Motivated buyer! Fast closing. No buyers agent. Call Michael at 515-259-0578. (INCN)

WANTED TO BUY

GUITAR WANTED! Local musician will pay up to $12,500 for pre-1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1-800-995-1217. (INCN)