FOR RENT

2 BDR Condo in La Porte City. Middle floor, 1 block from town. Washer & dryer on site. Application and deposit required. No smoking or pets. 319-939-1447 or 319-342-2943. 51-2-pd

WANTED

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com (INCN)