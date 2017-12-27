HELP WANTED

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Great Pay, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 (INCN)

TanTara is currently hiring dedicated tanker drivers. Weekly Home Time. HAZMAT endorsements & previous experience required. Wellmark Insurance benefits. Apply at www.tantara.us or call 563-262-8621 (INCN)

Full-Time, Part-Time & Seasonal CDL Team Drivers to Haul US Mail from Des Moines. Pays $19.65/hr plus HWP. Call Gene (515) 321-9234 EOE M/W/V/D (INCN)

SPORTING GOODS

Des Moines Boat/Sport Show Jan. 5-7 Iowa State Fairgrounds. Screaming Deals from dozens of manufacturers! Ice Fishing! Tackle Liquidators! Outfitters! Browning’s Trophy Deer! 1-800-756-4788 www.desmoinesboatshow.com (INCN)

WANTED

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PICK UP and PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com (INCN)