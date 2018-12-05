HELP WANTED

POLICE OFFICER: Indianola Police Department is taking applications for the positions of Police Officer. Obtain applications by visiting https://www.indianolaiowa.gov/181/Application, choose Application link. Deadline 12/7/2018 EOE (INCN)

SPORTING GOODS

GUN SHOW – December 14-15-16, Centre Hall, Waverly. Friday 4pm-9pm, Saturday 9am-5pm, Sunday 9am-3pm. Large selection of rifles, shotguns, handguns & more! Info: 563-608-4401 www.marvkrauspromotions.net (INCN)

WANTED

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com (INCN)