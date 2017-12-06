FOR SALE

FOR SALE by Union Community School District: 8½ ft Western Snow Plow. Selling as is and may be seen at the La Porte City Bus Garage at 107 Commercial Street, La Porte City. The Board may accept or deny any or all bids. Sealed bids will be accepted until December 11, 2017, at noon. 48-2-c

HELP WANTED

LEROY CO-OP ASSOCIATION, LeRoy, Kansas seeking qualified CEO/General Manager. Successful three location full service co-op, sales of $50+ million. Successful agricultural business management, financial experience desired. Job link: https://tinyurl.com/ydhtzocm David.Lemmon@chsinc.com 320-219-0270 (INCN)

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Great Pay, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 (INCN)

TanTara is currently hiring dedicated tanker drivers. Weekly Home Time. HAZMAT endorsements & previous experience required. Wellmark Insurance benefits. Apply at www.tantara.us or call 563-262-8621 (INCN)