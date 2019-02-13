THANK YOU

To the friends and supporters of the LPC Food Pantry: Thank you Thriftway, LPC Connect and all in our generous community for sharing and donating to the food pantry. It serves a great continuous need, especially this time of year. Thank you for your ongoing support. The pantry is located at Heartland Community Church for anyone in need.

AG SERVICES

FOR SALE

Large Round Grass Hay Bales. Call Duane Craft – 342-2184. 7-2-pd