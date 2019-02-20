FOR SALE

Large Round Grass Hay Bales. Call Duane Craft – 342-2184. 7-2-pd

HELP WANTED

Police Officer: Lakes Area Law Enforcement Testing Coop is establishing eligibility list for current and future law enforcement openings in beautiful Iowa Great Lakes Area. Coop consists of Armstrong, Arnolds Park, Emmetsburg, Estherville, Lake Park, Milford, Okoboji, Spencer, Spirit Lake Police Departments and Clay and Dickinson County Sheriff’s Offices. At time of application, candidates must meet State Requirements for Law Enforcement Employment. Applicants currently ILEA certified and employed by a Law Enforcement Agency are allowed lateral transfer. Applicants without certification are eligible for employment by all agencies. For details, application contact Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, 712-336-2793, any Coop Agency, or website www.dickinsoncountysheriff.com Testing Dates are March 29 & 30, 2019; Estherville, Iowa. Application deadline is March 8, 2019 at 4:00 PM EOE (INCN)

HELP WANTED The City of La Porte City is seeking applicants for the positions of Manager and Assistant Manager at the Family Aquatic Center. The position is seasonal from approx. May 1 – Sept 30. Responsibilities include reporting to City Hall and the Pool Manager, daily operation of the pool facility, water testing, coordinating and scheduling of swim lessons, and staff training. Strong management and organizational skills required. Must have CPO and lifeguard certifications by 5/15/19. Applications are available at City Hall, 202 Main Street or www.lpcia.com and will be accepted until Friday, March 15, 2019. EOE.

HELP WANTED The City of La Porte City is seeking applicants for the position of Lifeguards, Swim Instructors and Concession/Admission Attendants at the Family Aquatic Center. The positions are seasonal from approx. May 15 – Sept 15. Applicants should have strong communication skills and be able to work independently and as part of a team, and demonstrate a positive attitude. Must have lifeguard and/or water safety instructor certifications by 5/15/19. Applications are available at City Hall, 202 Main Street or www.lpcia.com and will be accepted until Friday, March 29, 2019. Please contact City Hall with questions. EOE.