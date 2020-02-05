Ag Services

FARMERS, LANDSCAPERS, or GARDENERS, did you or a loved one use Roundup Weed Killer and were diagnosed with NON-HODGKINS LYMPHOMA (Cancer)? You may be entitled to compensation. Call Attorney Charles Johnson 1/800-535-5727

Help Wanted

Class A CDL Driver Pneumatic/Tanker. Annual Compensation Exceeds $80,000.00, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16

Help Wanted

Police Officer: Lakes Area Law Enforcement Testing Coop is establishing eligibility list for current and future law enforcement openings in beautiful Iowa Great Lakes Area. Coop consists of Armstrong, Arnolds Park, Emmetsburg, Estherville, Lake Park, Milford, Okoboji, Spencer, Spirit Lake Police Departments and Clay and Dickinson County Sheriff’s Offices. At time of application, candidates must meet State Requirements for Law Enforcement Employment. Applicants currently ILEA certified are allowed lateral transfer. Applicants without certification are required to pass P.O.S.T. and physical agility exams. Successful applicants are eligible for employment by all agencies. For details, application contact Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, 712-336-2793, any Coop Agency, or website www.dickinsoncountysheriff.com Testing Dates are March 20 & 21, 2020; Estherville, Iowa. Application deadline is February 28, 2020, at 4:00 PM EOE

Public Awareness

Have You or a Loved One Been Hurt at Work, in a Car Accident or Personal Injury Accident? Help is Available 24/7 at IowaInjured.com