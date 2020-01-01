Thank You

Thanks to everybody who helped me celebrate my 90th birthday. I enjoyed seeing everyone and receiving all the cards. Thanks to my family for hosting the event.

Marge Moore 1-1-pd

Sporting Goods

GUN SHOW – January 17-18-19, Fairgrounds, Charles City. Friday 4pm-9pm, Saturday 9am-5pm, Sunday 9am-3pm. Large selection of rifles, shotguns, handguns & more! Info: 563-608-4401 www.marvkrauspromotions.net

GUN SHOW: January 3-5. LaCrosse Center, South Hall, 300 Harborview Pl, LaCrosse, WI. Fri 3-8pm, Sat 9am-5pm, Sun 9am-3pm. Admission: $7 (14 & Under FREE) BUY/SELL/TRADE 608-752-6677 www.bobandrocco.com. Proceeds go to Take a Kid Hunting Foundation’s CAMP NEAL.