THANK YOU
The family of Mike Schmitz would like to thank everyone who reached out to us since Mike’s stroke and passing. The visits, food, phone calls, prayers and just plain caring are truly appreciated. The staff at Allen Hospital was exceptional, expecially Dr. Cano and the nurses on 4th floor. They are a credit to their profession.
Carolyn Schmitz
Chris, Julie, Dylan, Kayla, Nicole, Mitchell & Jordan
Carrie, Shane, Paige, Tucker, Vince & Karsen
3-1-pd
AG SERVICES
GOT LAND? Our Hunters will Pay Top $$$ to hunt your land. Call for a FREE info packet & quote.1-866-309-1507 www.BaseCampLeasing.com (INCN)
FOR SALE
For Sale: 305 Schull Ave., La Porte City. Building and Property (includes 0.395 acres) / $10K AS IS. Call 504-9141 3-4-pd
SPORTING GOODS
GUN SHOW – January 18-19-20, Fairgrounds, Charles City. Friday 4pm-9pm, Saturday 9am-5pm, Sunday 9am-3pm. Large selection of rifles, shotguns, handguns & more! Info: 563-608-4401 www.marvkrauspromotions.net (INCN)
WANTED
GUITAR WANTED! Local musician will pay up to $12,500 for pre-1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1-800-995-1217. (INCN)
FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com (INCN)