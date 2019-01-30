THANK YOU

A heartfelt thank you to all for cards, memorials, and special remembrances of our mother, Phyllis Foster. Special thanks to La Porte City Specialty Care staff and Cedar Valley Hospice. Your thoughtfulnness is appreciated.

Claire Foster family

Barbara Wittmayer family 5-1-pd

FOR SALE

For Sale: 305 Schull Ave., La Porte City. Building and Property (includes 0.395 acres) / $10K AS IS. Call 504-9141 3-4-pd

WANTED

GUITAR WANTED! Local musician will pay up to $12,500 for pre-1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1-800-995-1217. (INCN)

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com (INCN)