FOR RENT

Large 1 bdr. Apt in LPC. Appliances furnished, central air, single garage. $395 + deposit. 319-239-9617. 29-tf-c

HELP WANTED

Energy Specialist/Bulk Propane Drive

ECI Coop is looking for a motivated and dependable full time employee. Under General Supervision, this position is responsible for Propane Delivery to customers in an efficient and punctual manner, This position requires a CDL with Hazmat and Tank Endorsements. Apply online at ecicoop.com, or send resume to ldoepke@ecicoop.com. 29-2-pd

IN-HOME CARE

Will take care of your loved one in the comfort of their home. Can do house and yard work. La Porte area. 319-231-0727 – please leave message. 29-1-pd

Wanted to Buy

WANTED FREON R12: We pay CA$H. R12 R500 R11 Convenient, Certified Professionals (312) 291-9169 RefrigerantFinders.com/ads (INCN)