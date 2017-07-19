AUCTIONS

EXECUTIVE ESTATE AUCTION July 22nd 10am 2902 East Kimberly Road Davenport, IA German Antique Furniture, Handmade Furniture, German Antique Clocks, Woodworking Tools, MORE! 309-558-8087 www.walnutcreekauction.com (INCN)

FOR SALE

Union Community School District has for sale and is accepting sealed bids for miscellaneous ink cartridges. Bids will be accepted for one bid of all the ink cartridges until noon on July 24, 2017 in the District Office at 200 Adams, La Porte City, IA 50651. A listing of all ink cartridges may be obtained in the Union CSD District Office. 319-342-2674 28-2-c

HELP WANTED

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Great Pay, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 (INCN)

Full-Time & Part-Time CDL drivers needed to haul US Mail from Des Moines. Pays $19.65/hr plus HWP. Call Gene 515-321-9234 or apply online: www.alanritchey.com EOE M/W/V/D (INCN)

SPORTING GOODS

GUN SHOW – July 21-22-23, Waverly, IA, Centre Hall. Friday 4pm-9pm, Saturday 9am-5pm, Sunday 9am-3pm. Large selection of guns & ammunition for sale. 563-608-4401 www.marvkrauspromotions.net (INCN)