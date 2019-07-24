HELP WANTED

Energy Specialist/Bulk Propane Driver

ECI Coop is looking for a motivated and dependable full time employee. Under General Supervision, this position is responsible for Propane Delivery to customers in an efficient and punctual manner, This position requires a CDL with Hazmat and Tank Endorsements. Apply online at ecicoop.com, or send resume to ldoepke@ecicoop.com. 29-2-pd

Union CSD is accepting applications for Dysart-Geneseo Elementary Head Custodian. 12 month full-time position with benefits. Responsibilities include general custodial duties and light maintenance both indoor and outdoor of facility. Must be able to work independently with minimal supervision. Hours: 6am – 3pm. Physical abilities include lifting and carry approx. 50 pounds. Experienced preferred but not required. High school graduate or equivalent preferred. Must have a valid Iowa Driver’s License. Application deadline: until filled. Contact Person: Supt Travis Fleshner, 200 Adams, La Porte City, IA 50651 EOE/AA 30-2-c

WANTED TO BUY

WANTED FREON R12: We pay CA$H. R12 R500 R11 Convenient, Certified Professionals (312) 291-9169 RefrigerantFinders.com/ads (INCN)