AG SERVICES

GOT LAND? Our Hunters will Pay Top $$$ To hunt your land. Call for a FREE info packet & Quote. 1-866-309-1507 www.BaseCampLeasing.com (INCN)

HELP WANTED

Union Community School District has the following open positions:

• Transportation Coordinator, full-time with benefits, deadline until filled, must have or able to obtain CDL with Bus and Passenger endorsement

• Bus Driver Substitutes

• Substitute Teachers

• Coaching available (see website for details)

Applicants should have a team attitude and a desire to make a positive difference every day for students, parents, and our school community. Accepting applications until filled. Send resume, references, and Union CSD Employment application to: Union CSD, Attn: Supt Travis Fleshner, 200 Adams, La Porte City, IA 50651 www.union.k12.ia.us

EOE/AA

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Annual Compensation Exceeds $80,000.00, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 (INCN)

Full-Time and Part-Time CDL Team Drivers to Haul US Mail from Des Moines. Pays $19.80/hr plus HWP. Call (940) 726-3276 EOE M/W/V/D (INCN)

WANTED TO BUY

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com (INCN)

GUITAR WANTED! Local musician will pay up to $12,500 for pre-1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1-800-995-1217. (INCN)