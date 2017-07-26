FOR SALE

Maple day bed with heart cutouts on all three sides. Twin size Sealy mattress that goes with day bed-mattress is newer & in very good condition. Also new mattress pad & set of twin sheets. $50 for all; will sell bed or mattress separately.

Also selling cane back Mediterranean chair with green velvet seat – $10. In La Porte City – call 319-493-5193. 30-1-pd

GARAGE SALE

Moving Sale! Thurs-Sat., July 27, 28 & 29, 8AM-6PM daily. 10125 Bishop Rd – past the LPC Golf Club. 30-1-pd

HELP WANTED

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Great Pay, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 (INCN)

Full-Time & Part-Time CDL drivers needed to haul US Mail from Des Moines. Pays $19.65/hr plus HWP. Call Gene 515-321-9234 or apply online: www.alanritchey.com EOE M/W/V/D (INCN)

TanTara is Hiring Iowa Truck Drivers! $60K/Year. Choose from Flatbed, Dry Van, or Tank! Wellmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield benefits. Home weekly. Call 800-650-0292 or apply www.tantara.us (INCN)

Union Community School District has the following open positions:

•PK Early Childhood Special Education (.5 FTE)

•Title One Reading (.5 FTE)

•Part-Time Custodian (4 HRS daily)

•Substitute Bus Drivers

•Substitute Teachers

•Coaching available (see website for details)

Applicants should have a team attitude and a desire to make a positive difference every day for students, parents, and our school community. Accepting applications until filled. Send resume, references, and Union CSD Employment application to: Union CSD, Attn: Supt Travis Fleshner, 200 Adams, La Porte City, IA 50651 www.union.k12.ia.us EOE/AA 30-2-c

SPORTING GOODS

GOT LAND? Our Hunters will pay top $$$ to hunt your land. Call for a Free info packet and quote. 1-866-309-1507. www.BaseCampLeasing.com (INCN)