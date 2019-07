Sporting Goods

GUN SHOW – July 12-13-14, Centre Hall, Waverly. Friday 4pm-9pm, Saturday 9am-5pm, Sunday 9am-3pm. Large selection of rifles, shotguns, handguns & more! Info: 563-608-4401 www.marvkrauspromotions.net (INCN)

Wanted to Buy

TOP CASH PAID! FOR OLD MOTORCYCLES! 1900-1980 Dead or Alive 888-800-1932 or 920-371-0494 (INCN)