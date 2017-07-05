THANK YOU

The LPC Fire/Rescue Department would like to thank the community for their support at our Father’s Day waffle breakfast. It was a very successful event. We would also like to thank Bo & Reba Ruzicka, Kramer Sausage Co., Royce Rottinghaus, Consolidated Oil, Thriftway, Casey’s, Ron Hager and family, La Porte City Printing & Design, IHOP, LPC Lion’s Club, and Cook’s Outdoors. Thank you for your continued support! 27-1-c

Ryan, Audra, Alexa and Alivia would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of positive thoughts and prayers during and after Jace’s accident. We are so lucky to live in such a supportive community.

FOR SALE

MUST SELL! Price reduced to $6000 or $5000 for trailer only! 29’ 2000 FLEETWOOD ‘Terry’ pop out travel trailer w/dual awnings and doors. Never left Black Hawk County since new. Custom Hensley hitch. Many extras. Can be seen at 305 Schull Ave. LPC. 319-342-3113. $25K invested. 22-tf-c

Union Community School is accepting sealed bids for the sale of Inflight AB/Torso Lower Back Machine. 5 years old – No Functional or Cosmetic Issues. Sold as is, and may be viewed at the Union High School Weight Room, 200 Adams Street, La Porte City, IA . Bids will be accepted in the District Office located at 200 Adams Street, La Porte City, IA 50651 until 12:00pm (noon) on July 10, 2017. Board may accept or deny any or all bids. Contact: Scott Denner s_denner@union.k12.ia.us or 319-404-7763 26-2-c

HELP WANTED

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Great Pay, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 (INCN)

WANTED TO BUY

MOTORCYCLES WANTED 1970s: 2-stroke & 4-stroke, Running & Not-Running. CA$H to you: 612/720-2142 (INCN)