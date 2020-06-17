ANNOUNCEMENT

NEEDED~ Your prayer requests TO: Carmelite Nuns, 17765 78th St. SE, Wahpeton, ND 58075, carmelofmary@gmail.com, 701-642-2360. WE are here 24-7!

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

GARAGE SALE

207 Valley Drive – Adult bikes, tricycle, helmets, baby clothes size NB to 4T, recliner, wicker patio loveseat, wren houses, tall wine cupboard, snowblower, Christmas decor, miscellaneous hardware, sewing machine, canning jars and more.

Hours:

Thurs., June 18: 4-7 PM

Fri., June 19: 8 AM – 7 PM

Sat., June 20: 8 AM – Noon

HELP WANTED

Union CSD accepting applications for Dysart Bus Route. Must have or able to obtain a CDL with School Bus and Passenger endorsements. Competitive wages. Application materials including Union CSD employee application may be sent to Union CSD, Attn Supt Travis Fleshner, 200 Adams St, La Porte City, IA 50651. Contact Person: Mike Timmer, t_timmer@union.k12.ia.us or 319-342-3286. www.union.k12.ia.us EOE/AA 25-2-c