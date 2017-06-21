THANK YOU

The family of Arlene Wilson sends heartfelt thanks to our family, friends and the Heartland Community Church for all their support and comfort during this most difficult time. Thank you for the cards, food, memorials and flowers. Special thanks to the La Porte City Funeral Home for their support and guidance. It was so appreciated. Words cannot express how dear we hold our family, friends and neighbors. Thank you one and all. God Bless.

Richard (Judy) Wilson

Ronnie (Karen) Wilson

Jean Drenoske

Gary Lentzkow

Linda Brown

25-1-pd

FOR SALE

MUST SELL! Price reduced to $6000 or $5000 for trailer only! 29’ 2000 FLEETWOOD ‘Terry’ pop out travel trailer w/dual awnings and doors. Never left Black Hawk County since new. Custom Hensley hitch. Many extras. Can be seen at 305 Schull Ave. LPC. 319-342-3113. $25K invested. 22-tf-c

LOT FOR SALE: 1.5 acres on hard surface road. One half mile from La Porte City. Call 342-3007 and leave a message. 25-2-c

HELP WANTED

POLICE OFFICER: The Indianola Police Department is taking applications for the positions of Police Officer. Applications can be obtained by visiting http://www.indianolaiowa.gov/181/Application Application deadline 6/23/17 EOE (INCN)

Electricians Needed Now! All skill levels, apprenticeship/training provided, full-time work/benefits. Offices in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Quad Cities, and Traveling Division. 515-664-0795 (INCN)

CARPENTERS. Framers and Trim Carpenters. Local work. Full-time work with Benefits, Vacation, and Overtime. Training provided. Work all over state. Call today to start 515-251-4998 (INCN)

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Great Pay, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 (INCN)

WANTED TO BUY

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PICK UP and PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com (INCN)