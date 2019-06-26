Class Action Lawsuit

FARMERS, LANDSCAPERS or GARDENERS, did you or a loved one use Roundup Weed Killer and were diagnosed with NON-HODGKINS LYMPHOMA (Cancer)? You may be entitled to compensation. Call Attorney Charles Johnson 1-800-535-5727 (INCN)

Miscellaneous

Advertise your EVENT, PRODUCT or RECRUIT an applicant in this paper plus 228 other papers throughout Iowa for only $300/week! Call 800-227-7636, ext 126 www.cnaads.com (INCN)

Sporting Goods

GUN SHOW – July 12-13-14, Centre Hall, Waverly. Friday 4pm-9pm, Saturday 9am-5pm, Sunday 9am-3pm. Large selection of rifles, shotguns, handguns & more! Info: 563-608-4401 www.marvkrauspromotions.net (INCN)