FOR SALE

MUST SELL! Price reduced to $6000 or $5000 for trailer only! 29’ 2000 FLEETWOOD ‘Terry’ pop out travel trailer w/dual awnings and doors. Never left Black Hawk County since new. Custom Hensley hitch. Many extras. Can be seen at 305 Schull Ave. LPC. 319-342-3113. $25K invested. 22-tf-c

LOT FOR SALE: 1.5 acres on hard surface road. One half mile from La Porte City. Call 342-3007 and leave a message. 25-2-c

Union Community School is accepting sealed bids for the sale of Inflight AB/Torso Lower Back Machine. 5 years old – No Functional or Cosmetic Issues. Sold as is, and may be viewed at the Union High School Weight Room, 200 Adams Street, La Porte City, IA . Bids will be accepted in the District Office located at 200 Adams Street, La Porte City, IA 50651 until 12:00pm (noon) on July 10, 2017. Board may accept or deny any or all bids. Contact: Scott Denner s_denner@union.k12.ia.us or 319-404-7763 26-2-c

HELP WANTED

Electricians Needed Now! All skill levels, apprenticeship/training provided, full-time work/benefits. Offices in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Quad Cities, and Traveling Division. 515-664-0795 (INCN)

CARPENTERS. Framers and Trim Carpenters. Local work. Full-time work with Benefits, Vacation, and Overtime. Training provided. Work all over state. Call today to start 515-251-4998 (INCN)

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Great Pay, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 (INCN)

WANTED TO BUY

MOTORCYCLES WANTED 1970s: 2-stroke & 4-stroke, Running & Not-Running. CA$H to you: 612/720-2142 (INCN)