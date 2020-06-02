FOR SALE

NEWSPAPER FOR SALE

Due to owners’ retirement, The Progress Review, La Porte City’s hometown newspaper, is for sale. Additionally, office space located at 213 Main Street is available for lease, if desired. For additional information, please contact:

Ryan Harvey

Scenic Trail Media Brokers, LLC

515-689-1151

scenictrailmediabrokers@gmail.com

FOR SALE

For Sale: Nice desk for sale, $75. Call (319) 342-2985 23-1-c

Class Action Lawsuit

BUSINESS OWNERS-GET CASH NOW!! GET YOUR PAYMENT CARD CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT MONEY IMMEDIATELY. CLAIMS ACQUISITIONS GROUP WILL PURCHASE YOUR RIGHTS FOR IMMEDIATE CASH. CONTACT CLAIMS ACQUISITIONS GROUP TODAY.800-327-7821 www.claimsacquisitionsgroup.com

HELP WANTED

Union CSD accepting applications for Kitchen Assistant – DG Elementary. Hours 10:45 – 12:45. Duties to include dishwasher, server, and cleanup. Please contact: Tina Hanna at 319-476-5200 / 319-404-3957 or t_hanna@union.k12.ia.us Accepting applications until filled. Send application materials to: Union CSD, Attn: Supt Travis Fleshner, 200 Adams, La Porte City, IA 50651 www.union.k12.ia.us EOE/AA 23-2-c

Public Awareness

Have You or a Loved One Been Hurt at Work, in a Car Accident or Personal Injury Accident? Help is Available 24/7 at IowaInjured.com