FOR RENT

Now Available: 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex with single garage. Open basement, includes all appliances with washer/dryer. No Smoking. No Pets. $700/mo. Call 319-415-9884. 17-2-c

Garage Sales

Jesup City Wide Garage Sales: May 2-4. Maps and listings at: B&B Farm Store, Casey’s, Kwik Star and online at www.jesupcitizenherald.com. (INCN)

HELP WANTED

The City of La Porte City is seeking umpires to referee 3rd/4th and 5th/6th grade baseball and softball games for the 2019 summer season. $25 per game, 2 games per night ($50 a night). Contact Amanda Stocks at (319) 342-3396 or email cityhall@lpctel.net for more information. 18-2-c

Energy Specialist/Bulk Propane Driver. ECI Coop is looking for an Energy Specialist. Capability of driving various Delivery Trucks. Must have CDL with Hazmat & Tanker Endorsement. Full Time Position with Benefits. If interested apply online at ecicoop.com or call Loretta 319-988-3257 or e-mail resume to ldoepke@ecicoop.com 18-2-pd

La Porte City’s Witham Auto Center is adding a LOT ATTENDANT position. Includes full benefits, 40 hour work week, must be a self starter. Ask for Jim Stepanek, call 319-342-2681. 18-2-c