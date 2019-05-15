THANK YOU

The family of Don Loveless would like to thank everyone for the phone calls, visits, food and gifts of money for Don’s memorial. Your kindness and generosity made it possible to make a contribution to Sacred Heart Church, Union Community Schools and the VFW/Legion Building.

Marlene Loveless & family

Darrel & Sharon Loveless

FOR SALE

For Sale: Recliner lift-chair – $45.00, 2 pair of Adidas Women’s Soccer Cleats, size 7 ½, never been worn – $25.00 each. If interested, contact Kim Frush @ 319-269-6630.