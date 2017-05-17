THANK YOU

I would like to say Thank You to everyone who sent cards and called for my 80th birthday. Mary Lou Oberhauser 20-1-pd

We extend a HUGE thank you to all the people supporting the Guatemala mission trip fundraisers and especially to the Pizza Palace and Tootsie’s Ice Cream and More for their gracious contribution. Thank you, Heartland Community Church 20-1-c

FOR RENT

1 BR duplex with single car garage. Stove, refrigerator and central air provided. No pets. No smoking. Rent $375/mo. with $375 deposit. Call 319-239-9617. Jeff Lee 19-tf-c

HELP WANTED

CNA, LPN and RN local and travel positions available in a variety of specialties. Competitive wages and benefits. Apply at www.A-1CAREERS.com or call 1(800)365-8241. (INCN)

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Great Pay, Home Weekends, and Benefits! Potential of $60,000 plus per year! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 (INCN)

WANTED TO BUY

FREON R12 WANTED: We PICK UP and pay CA$H for R12. Cylinders or case of cans. EPA certified. (312) 291-9169; sell@refrigerantfinders.com (INCN)